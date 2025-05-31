Vodafone Idea’s Q4 Net Loss Widens to ₹7,166 Crore, Revenue Declines Slightly

Mumbai: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea reported a net loss of ₹7,166.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), higher than the ₹6,609.3 crore loss in the previous quarter (Q3 FY25). However, the loss narrowed slightly on a year-on-year basis, as the company had posted a loss of ₹7,674.6 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from Operations Sees Marginal Decline

The company’s revenue from operations slipped by 0.93% to ₹11,013.5 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to ₹11,117.3 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income also dropped to ₹11,228.3 crore, reflecting a 1.22% quarter-on-quarter decline.

Expenses on the Rise

Vodafone Idea’s total expenses increased to ₹18,396.4 crore, up 2.35% from ₹17,973.6 crore in the previous quarter. The rise in expenditure continues to strain the already stressed financials of the company.

ARPU Shows Growth Amid Tariff Hikes

On a positive note, average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to ₹175 in Q4 FY25, compared to ₹153 in Q4 FY24. This improvement is attributed to recent tariff hikes and customer upgrades.

Heavy Losses for FY25, Negative Net Worth

For the full fiscal year FY25, Vodafone Idea posted a total net loss of ₹27,383.4 crore. The company’s net worth has now fallen to a negative ₹70,320.2 crore, underlining the severity of its financial crisis.

Debt Burden and AGR Dues Continue to Mount

The telco has a significant debt burden, with ₹2,345.1 crore owed to banks and ₹1.95 lakh crore in deferred spectrum and AGR-related dues, payable over the next 20 years.

Fundraising Plan and Government Dialogue

To address the financial pressure, Vodafone Idea’s board has approved a fundraising plan of up to ₹20,000 crore, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. The company is also continuing its dialogue with the government for relief on its AGR dues, despite a recent Supreme Court rejection of its plea to waive penalties and interest.

Business Continues on a Going-Concern Basis

Despite the mounting challenges, Vodafone Idea stated that it is preparing its financials on a going-concern basis, expressing optimism that with government support, successful fundraising, and operational cash flows, the company can sustain operations in the coming year.