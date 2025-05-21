Who Was Nambala Keshav Rao, Aka Basavaraju – Maoist Chief Killed in Encounter With ₹15 Million Bounty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the security forces after the killing of Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, in a major anti-Maoist operation in Abujhmad forest of Chhattisgarh. Calling the development a “remarkable success,” the PM reaffirmed the Centre’s resolve to eliminate Maoist violence from the country.

“Proud of our forces for this remarkable success. Our government is committed to eliminating the menace of Maoism and ensuring a life of peace and progress for our people,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Who Was Basavaraju?

Basavaraju, general secretary of the banned CPI (Maoist), was one of the most senior and most-wanted Maoist leaders in India. He had a bounty of ₹15 Million on his head and was killed in a gun battle along with 26 other Maoists in a joint operation by security forces.

A native of Jiyanapeta in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, Basavaraju was born on July 10, 1955, and was a trained engineer from Warangal’s Regional Engineering College (now NIT Warangal). He joined the left-wing student movement in the 1970s, eventually rising to become a central figure in the Maoist insurgency.

From Shadow Commander to Maoist General Secretary

Known for his strategic acumen, Basavaraju served as the Commander-in-Chief of the Central Military Commission of the CPI (Maoist) and played a key role in orchestrating deadly ambushes on security forces. He also headed the Maoist forest division in Dandakaranya and was part of the Politburo, Central Committee, and editorial board of Awam-e-Jung, the Maoist publication.

After the declining health of his predecessor Ganapathy (Mupalla Laxman Rao), Basavaraju was appointed general secretary in 2017, formally assuming leadership in 2018 — marking the first leadership change in the group in 14 years.

Elusive Yet Deadly: A Longtime Revolutionary

Despite being at the top of India’s most-wanted list, Basavaraju remained elusive and maintained a low public profile. Security forces had limited photographic or operational intelligence on him, and officials described him as a “brutal revolutionary”.

He was reportedly involved in planning some of the deadliest attacks on Indian forces over the past two decades and was a major figure in sustaining the Maoist insurgency in central India.

One Arrest, a Lifetime Underground

Basavaraju was arrested only once in 1980 after a confrontation with ABVP activists during his student activism days. Since then, he remained underground, becoming the strategic brain behind Maoist guerrilla warfare in India until his death in the latest encounter — a massive blow to the insurgent network.

Government Continues Anti-Maoist Operations

With the death of Basavaraju, experts believe that the Maoist insurgency has suffered a major setback. The government continues its efforts to bring peace and development to regions long-affected by Maoist violence, with top leaders like Basavaraju now out of the picture.