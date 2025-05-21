25 Maoists Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur District

In a major breakthrough for anti-Maoist operations, around 25 Maoists were killed in an intense encounter with security forces in the Madh forest area of Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday. The incident occurred during a massive search operation launched by the forces in the early hours of the day.

High-Level Maoist Meeting Was Underway in Abujhmad

According to sources, intelligence inputs suggested that senior Maoist leaders were holding a strategic meeting in the Abujhmad forest zone, a known Maoist stronghold. Acting on this tip-off, nearly 2,000 personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) initiated a combing operation in the area.

Exchange of Heavy Fire Between Maoists and DRG Personnel

As the forces advanced into the Madh area, they encountered a large group of armed Maoists, leading to an intense exchange of fire. Security forces retaliated effectively, resulting in the death of approximately 25 Maoist cadres. Preliminary reports indicate that the DRG forces managed to surround key Maoist leaders, leading to the deadly gun battle.

Operation Still Underway; Further Details Awaited

The firefight reportedly continued for several hours and additional details are awaited as the operation is still ongoing. Security forces are combing the region for any remaining insurgents and weapons stockpiles. The incident is being seen as a significant blow to Maoist activity in the Abujhmad region.