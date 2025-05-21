‘We Trusted the Government’: Farmers Await Fine Rice Bonus Payments

Hyderabad: Thousands of farmers across Telangana are still waiting for the fine rice (Sanna Vadlu) bonus payments, months after the government procured their crop. Despite purchasing nearly 18 lakh metric tonnes of fine rice this Yasangi (Rabi) season, the state government has not paid even a single rupee in bonuses to farmers.

₹1,000 Crore Bonus Pending for Fine Rice Procurement

According to agricultural officials, the Telangana government owes around ₹1,000 crore in bonuses for the fine rice purchased. While procurement has progressed across the state, payment delays are causing growing frustration among the farming community.

Farmers Shifted to Coarse Rice Over Bonus Uncertainty

In the current Yasangi season, 65% of farmers opted to cultivate coarse rice (Doddu Vadlu) instead of fine rice. Many cited last year’s bonus delays and non-payment as key reasons for shifting their crop preference.

Even though farmers were initially encouraged to grow fine rice, expectations were not met when the bonus either came late or didn’t reach at all.

25 Lakh Metric Tonnes of Paddy Yet to Be Procured

Officials confirmed that nearly 25 lakh metric tonnes of paddy still need to be procured at purchase centers. Farmers, worried about storage, payments, and price drops, are urging the government to accelerate the procurement and bonus disbursement process.

Farmers Appeal to Telangana Government: “We Trusted You”

Many farmers expressed disappointment, saying they had sown fine rice with trust in the government’s assurance. They are now appealing to the authorities to immediately begin bonus payments and avoid further distress in the agricultural sector.

Mounting Pressure on State to Deliver Promised Support

With elections around the corner and public dissatisfaction rising, the delay in bonus disbursement for fine rice could turn into a major political issue. Farmers are calling for transparency, timeliness, and accountability from the Telangana government.