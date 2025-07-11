BC Associations Thank Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for 42% Reservation in Local Body Elections

Hyderabad: Leaders of various Backward Classes (BC) associations, under the leadership of R. Krishnaiah, National President of the BC Welfare Association, met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to express their gratitude for the state cabinet’s landmark decision to allocate 42% reservations to BCs in local body elections.

During the meeting, R. Krishnaiah commended the Chief Minister for taking a historic and inclusive step that reflects the aspirations of the BC community. The delegation also included Eeravatri Anil, Chairman of the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation, and other prominent BC leaders.

The leaders expressed their happiness and stated that this decision was long-awaited and would significantly empower the backward communities at the grassroots level of governance.

“This is a bold and progressive step towards ensuring political representation and social justice for BCs,” R. Krishnaiah said, adding that the BC community stands firmly with the Chief Minister in his efforts to build an equitable Telangana.

The meeting concluded with a collective vote of thanks to the Chief Minister for his commitment to BC welfare and inclusive development.