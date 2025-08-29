Body of Unidentified Man Discovered at Gymkhana Ground in Begumpet

A man, estimated to be about 50 years of age, was already dead in what seems to be suicide at the Gymkhana Ground in Begumpet in a gloomy beginning to Friday. It was found early in the morning as local walkers realized that the body was suspended on a rope tied on nails on a wall in the sports premises.

The identity of the victim is not known. The Begumpet station police quickly reached the scene after the distress call, and initiated a formal investigation, as well as undertaking measures to identify the man.

The accident has shaken the local society. The sad event that occurred shocked and raised the concern of regular morning walkers, who frequented the Gymkhana Ground and who have been affected by the occurrence in that recreational facility.

The police have already fenced off the premises and are investigating the case including examining the CCTV footage available and looking into cases of missing people in the locality. Although the case is being investigated with due diligence, initial observation shows that the case could be suicide until all facts are conclusively established.

Residents have been urged to volunteer any information that can be used in identifying the dead body by the local police. Missing records, new faces, descriptions that correspond to the age and the appearance of the person can give crucial leads.

The police have not made any additional statements yet, but people living in the area and walking around are vigilant in the hope that the police will find answers that can help the victim family find peace. The investigators are still investigating the circumstances under which the death took place and the identification of the dead is still pending.

