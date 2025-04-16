Behind the Smiles: The Urgent Need to Address Student Mental Health in Schools

On the occasion of the International Day of Happiness, the United Nations and University of Oxford released the World Happiness Report 2025, placing India at 118th out of 147 countries. This marks a concerning decline from 111th place in 2015, even as India’s GDP has doubled over the past decade.

This stark contrast raises critical questions: Why is India becoming less happy despite economic growth? What truly defines a good life?

What Really Makes People Happy? Insights from Harvard Study

Dr. Robert Waldinger, director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development, has spent over 80 years studying what drives long-term happiness. His research reveals a fundamental truth: positive relationships are the single most important factor for emotional well-being.

He asserts that parents and teachers need to focus not just on academic or professional success, but also on building secure emotional foundations and strong interpersonal connections.

Rising Pressure, Social Media, and the Epidemic of Adolescent Isolation

Young people today are battling an emotional crisis, driven by two key factors:

Excessive pressure to succeed

Addiction to social media and smartphones

This leads to chronic loneliness, anxiety, and depression, especially when students compare their inner struggles with the polished lives others showcase online.

What Schools Can Do to Support Student Mental Health

To address this growing crisis, schools must act urgently. Here are key steps they can take:

Enhance Connection Among Students and Teachers

Building meaningful relationships within the school community can significantly reduce feelings of isolation. Focus should be given to marginalized students who are more likely to feel disconnected.

Establish Anti-Bullying and Harassment Committees

Bullying—whether physical, verbal, or online—can leave lasting psychological scars. Schools must actively monitor and address these behaviors through dedicated committees and reporting mechanisms.

Normalize and Educate About Mental Health

Mental health education should be embedded in school curricula. Personal stories from teachers and counselors can help remove stigma and encourage students to seek help without shame.

Introduce Social-Emotional Learning Programs

Structured social-emotional learning (SEL) programs can empower students to manage emotions, build empathy, and strengthen communication skills—essential traits for lifelong happiness and success.

Support Teacher Mental Health

Teachers are under immense stress and face high burnout rates. Schools must implement initiatives to support the emotional well-being of educators, who are key to creating a nurturing environment for students.

India Needs a Holistic Approach to Future Happiness

As anxiety, depression, and emotional disconnect rise among youth, it’s critical that parents, schools, and policymakers work together to create sustainable solutions.

The Indian ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family) offers a path forward. Rebuilding emotional ties within families, communities, and schools can revive the nation’s well-being.

A Call to Action: Build a Happy Future, Not Just a Successful One

As India ascends economically and politically, it’s essential that we also prioritize emotional health and happiness. True national progress lies in creating not just a successful nation—but a joyful one.