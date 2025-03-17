Bengaluru Property Owners Beware: 100% Fine on Pending Taxes from April 1!

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has intensified its property tax collection efforts as the 2024-25 financial year nears its end. Special Commissioner for Revenue, Munish Moudgil, has directed zonal officers to speed up collections, ensuring that all outstanding taxes are paid before the March 31 deadline.

BBMP has collected ₹4,604 crore so far, 88.4% of the ₹5,210 crore target for the financial year. However, officials have been instructed to visit establishments with high pending dues to ensure full compliance.

Zone-Wise Property Tax Collection Performance

The Yelahanka zone has performed the best, achieving nearly 100% of its ₹445 crore target. Here’s a breakdown of BBMP’s zone-wise collection performance:

Zone Target (₹ Cr) Collected (₹ Cr) Collection Efficiency (%) East 892 770.6 86.4% West 610 517.1 93.6% South 770 664.7 86.4% Raja Rajeshwari Nagar 434 367.1 84.5% Mahadevapura 1,309 1,223.3 93.5% Bommanahalli 585 468.5 80.1% Dasarahalli 165 148.1 89.8% Yelahanka 445.2 445.1 99.9%

Strict Penalties for Defaulters from April 1

BBMP has warned that from April 1, 2024, property tax defaulters will face heavy penalties.

100% penalty on pending tax amounts .

. Annual interest of up to 15% on unpaid dues.

on unpaid dues. Seizure and auctioning of properties to recover unpaid taxes.

The Karnataka government amended the BBMP Act last year, reducing the penalty from double the tax amount to an equal amount. However, the temporary cap on penalties (₹100 per ₹100 unpaid tax) will expire on March 31.

How Much Will Defaulters Pay?

Pending taxes from 2022-23 or earlier will incur 9% annual interest .

will incur . Dues from 2023-24 will have 15% interest .

will have . Unpaid tax from April 2024 onward will also attract 15% interest.

For example, if a property owner has a pending tax of ₹1,000 from 2022-23, they will now have to pay ₹2,000 plus 9% interest.

Over 1.82 Lakh Properties Have Pending Dues

BBMP reports that 1,82,467 properties within its limits have unpaid property tax. The worst-hit zones include:

Mahadevapura

East Bengaluru

South Bengaluru

Previously, only late payments attracted a 100% penalty, while tax evasion cases (misdeclared properties) faced a double tax penalty. Now, all defaulters will be penalized equally under the revised BBMP rules.

Final Warning for Property Owners

With the March 31 deadline fast approaching, BBMP officials are urging property owners to clear their dues immediately to avoid double penalties and legal action.

“We have already started taking strict action, including seizing and auctioning properties. Property owners should pay their dues before March 31 to avoid paying double the amount,” said a senior BBMP revenue official.