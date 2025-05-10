Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light to Moderate Rainfall

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across multiple districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, over the next few days. The showers are expected to bring temporary relief from the rising heat, cooling temperatures by 2 to 3°C until May 12.

Bengaluru to Experience Cooler Days Temporarily

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in Bengaluru is likely to hover around 33°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to stay close to 22°C. Residents can expect a pleasant dip in temperatures, thanks to intermittent rainfall activity across the city and surrounding areas.

Temperature Expected to Rise After May 12

While the rains will provide a much-needed break from the heat, the IMD has warned that temperatures are expected to climb again after May 12. The brief rainy spell is not likely to last beyond the weekend, prompting the need for continued precautions against the early onset of summer conditions.

Karnataka Districts on Rain Watch

Apart from Bengaluru, several other districts in Karnataka are also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall. The IMD continues to monitor the weather closely and will issue updates if there are significant changes in forecast.