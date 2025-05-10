India-Pakistan Tensions Rise, Soni Razdan Demands Peace While Alia Supports Troops

Mumbai: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, veteran actress and activist Soni Razdan has taken to social media to call for peace and dialogue over conflict. Razdan, the mother of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, shared a peace petition on her Instagram, urging both nations to de-escalate hostilities.

Soni Razdan Urges “Peace Above All” With Online Petition

Late Friday night, Soni Razdan posted a petition titled “India, Pakistan: Stop the hostilities” on her Instagram, writing:

The petition, hosted on Change.org, has already garnered over 4,000 verified signatures from both Indian and Pakistani citizens. It was initiated by peace activists and intellectuals from both sides of the border.

Petition Calls for Responsible Governance and Civilian Safety

The petition reads:

“We categorically condemn every form of violent extremism and terrorism. We particularly condemn the targeting of unarmed civilians, for any reason, including as a means to achieve political ends.”

Also Read: Pakistan Experiences 4.0-Magnitude Earthquake, Days After 4.2 Shock

The petition warns of the catastrophic consequences of a war between two nuclear-armed nations, emphasizing the impact on women, children, minorities, and the elderly. It also appeals to citizens of both nations to resist war hysteria and hold their governments accountable.

Prominent Signatories:

Academics, journalists, and researchers

Peace activists from India, Pakistan, and beyond

117 notable initial endorsers

Alia Bhatt Supports Armed Forces After Operation Sindoor

While Soni Razdan has called for peace, her daughter Alia Bhatt took to her own Instagram stories to support the Indian Armed Forces following Operation Sindoor, India’s recent “measured” and “non-escalatory” military response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I salute our armed forces today and every day. Jai Hind,” Alia Bhatt wrote.

Her sister Shaheen Bhatt has not yet commented publicly or shared the petition.