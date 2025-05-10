Pakistan Experiences 4.0-Magnitude Earthquake, Days After 4.2 Shock

Islamabad: A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday at 1:44 a.m., as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor was felt in several regions, but there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

No Casualties or Property Damage Confirmed

According to preliminary data from the NCS, the earthquake’s epicenter and depth have not yet been publicly detailed, but officials confirmed that no significant structural damage or injuries have been reported. Authorities continue to monitor the affected areas for any delayed reports or aftershocks.

Follows 4.2-Magnitude Quake Earlier This Week

This seismic event follows a 4.2-magnitude earthquake that shook regions of Pakistan and Afghanistan earlier in the week on Monday, which occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. According to the NCS, shallow quakes are more likely to result in aftershocks, though none have yet been officially reported after Saturday’s event.

Increased Seismic Activity Noted in Region

Pakistan lies in a seismically active zone, making it prone to frequent low to moderate-intensity earthquakes. The recent back-to-back tremors have raised awareness among residents and officials about the need for earthquake preparedness, even when the magnitude appears minor.