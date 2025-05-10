Omar Abdullah Questions Global Intent as Kashmir Burns in Cross-Border Fire

Jammu: As border tensions intensify between India and Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has raised serious concerns over the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) reimbursement to Pakistan, stating it will not contribute to peace or de-escalation in the region.

Omar Abdullah Slams IMF on X

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), CM Omar Abdullah expressed his outrage:

“I’m not sure how the ‘International Community’ thinks the current tension in the subcontinent will be de-escalated when the IMF essentially reimburses Pakistan for all the ordnance it is using to devastate Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, Tangdhar & so many other places.”

His remarks come amid intense shelling, drone strikes, and missile attacks across the Line of Control (LoC) and civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

ADDC Killed, Civilians Targeted in Heavy Shelling

On Saturday, heavy artillery shelling in Poonch resulted in the death of the Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC). Civilian homes, educational institutions, and religious sites—including a gurdwara, mosque, and Geeta Bhawan—have been severely damaged in the recent attacks.

Pakistan Launches Airstrike on Srinagar; Jets Shot Down in Retaliation

Official sources report that Pakistan launched a missile or drone attack on the Srinagar airfield early Saturday. In a swift retaliatory action, the Indian Air Force shot down two Pakistani jets over Srinagar.

“The hunt is now on to trace the pilots of these downed Pakistani jets,” sources said, though an official confirmation is awaited.

Rehari Residential Area, Police Lines Targeted

In a further escalation, Pakistan targeted the Rehari residential area in Jammu city, damaging homes and several parked vehicles. The Police Lines in Poonch also came under direct attack, although no Indian casualties were reported in that incident.

Civilian Casualties and Mass Displacement

16 civilians killed , including women and children

, including women and children 59 injured across Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Mendhar

across Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Mendhar Thousands have fled their homes amid panic

amid panic Markets shut down in Poonch

in Poonch Educational institutions closed in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch

Massive Blasts, Blackout, and Flight Suspension

Two loud explosions were reported in Srinagar Saturday morning, followed by three major blasts in Akhnoor. A complete blackout was enforced in Jammu on Friday evening, and civilian flights from Srinagar have been suspended for the third consecutive day. This includes all Haj flights from Srinagar to Saudi Arabia.

Schools, Colleges Closed Until May 12 Review

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has shut down all schools, colleges, and universities, citing security concerns. The situation will be reassessed on May 12.