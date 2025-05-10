TGEAPCET 2025 Results on Sunday – Big Questions Remain on Admissions

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TGEAPCET 2025) results will be officially declared at 11 AM on Sunday, announced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The declaration will take place at his residence, confirmed Dr. Vijayakumar Reddy, Co-Convenor of EAPCET.

Over 2.88 Lakh Students Await Results

The agriculture and pharmacy entrance tests were held on April 29 and 30, while the engineering entrance exam was conducted from May 2 to 4. A total of 2,88,388 candidates appeared for the exams.

Students can check their results at:

🔗 https://eapcet.tsche.ac.in

Alternative results portal: https://www.sakshieducation.com

AICTE Yet to Approve New Engineering Seats for 2025-26

Despite applications from government and private colleges to increase engineering intake—especially in Computer Science, Data Science, AI & ML, and Cybersecurity—the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has not yet granted approvals. This has stalled the counselling process, which can only proceed once approvals are in place.

Last Year’s Stats:

Total seats : 1.16 lakh

: 1.16 lakh Seats filled : 1.03 lakh

: 1.03 lakh Vacant in core branches (Civil, Mechanical, EEE): Over 35%

Several colleges have applied for seat reductions in underfilled core branches and increases in emerging tech branches.

Fee Hike Proposals Under Review by FRC

The Telangana State Fee Regulation Committee (TFRC) is currently reviewing engineering and pharmacy course fees for the academic cycle 2025–26 to 2027–28.

Current fee structure (2019–2024) remains valid until this year.

Private colleges are proposing increases: From ₹75,000 to ₹1.25 lakh Some demanding ₹2.5 lakh annually



FRC has completed consultations and is now awaiting state government approval on fee finalization.

159 Engineering Colleges Await Affiliation

At least 159 engineering colleges in Telangana are still awaiting affiliation recognition from their respective universities. These colleges are under inspection for compliance with infrastructure standards such as:

Library and lab facilities

Qualified faculty availability

Preparedness for new specializations

No specific timeline has been provided for completing these inspections.

Counselling Schedule May Face Delays

Although the TGEAPCET 2025 counselling schedule is expected to be released soon after the results, multiple factors may delay the process:

Pending AICTE approvals

Incomplete college affiliations

Awaited JoSAA counselling schedule for national institutes (IITs, NITs)

The state counselling schedule will be aligned with national-level admission timelines, adding to the uncertainty.