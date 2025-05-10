Trump to Putin and Zelensky: “End This Stupid War”

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump has officially called for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, asserting his administration’s commitment to achieving a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict. The proposal comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts and heightened international scrutiny.

Trump Urges Ceasefire and Warns of Sanctions for Violations

Taking to his Truth Social platform on Friday, President Trump stated:

“The US calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both Countries will be held accountable… If the ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose further sanctions.”

He emphasized the human cost of the war, stating that “thousands of young soldiers are dying on a weekly basis,” and stressed that the ceasefire must be the first step toward a comprehensive peace agreement.

Also Read; Two Israeli Soldiers Killed, Three Wounded in Separate Gaza Attacks

Direct Message to Putin and Zelensky

Addressing reporters at the Oval Office, Trump delivered a strong message to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky:

“I have a message for both parties: Get this war ended. Get this stupid war finished. That’s my message for both of them.”

Trump reiterated that he is ready to assist in negotiations and could become involved “on a moment’s notice.”

White House: No Trump-Putin Meeting Yet, But Talks Ongoing

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that the anticipated Trump-Putin meeting in the Middle East will not happen next week, but confirmed ongoing discussions between Washington and Kyiv. She described Trump’s call with Zelensky as “very good and productive,” and expressed optimism about progress toward the proposed ceasefire.

Kremlin Welcomes U.S. Role in Peace Efforts

Reacting to Trump’s ceasefire proposal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov thanked the U.S. President and said Russia welcomes any international effort toward peace.

“We are obviously thankful to the US President Trump for all efforts for bringing the process of settlement to the political and diplomatic field,” Peskov told reporters. However, he cautioned that meaningful discussions would require consideration of specific conditions and nuances.

What Comes Next?

The coming week is expected to be pivotal as both Russia and Ukraine weigh the ceasefire proposal. With support possibly extending to third-party mediators such as Turkey or China, diplomatic efforts could intensify.

Trump has expressed confidence that with swift action and international cooperation, a lasting peace agreement is achievable. As global leaders respond, the world watches to see if this new push for diplomacy can finally halt the conflict.