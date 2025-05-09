Two Israeli Soldiers Killed, Three Wounded in Separate Gaza Attacks

Jerusalem: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed Friday that two Israeli soldiers were killed and three others seriously wounded in two separate attacks in southern Gaza’s Rafah region. The militant group Hamas has claimed responsibility for both incidents.

Sergeant Yishai Urbach Killed in RPG Attack in Rafah

In the first incident, Sergeant Yishai Urbach, 20, a combat engineer, was killed after Hamas militants fired a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at a building occupied by Israeli forces in Rafah. Two additional soldiers were wounded, one seriously. The injured troops were airlifted to a hospital in central Israel for urgent medical treatment.

Second Attack: IED Hits Israeli Tank, Killing Sergeant Yam Frid

The second attack occurred when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded beneath an Israeli tank. Sergeant Yam Frid, 21, of the Golani infantry brigade, was killed. Two fellow soldiers in the tank sustained severe injuries in the blast. The IDF confirmed both attacks took place in the eastern sector of Rafah.

Hamas Claims Responsibility for Ambush in Rafah

Hamas claimed responsibility through a Telegram post, stating that its operatives ambushed a group of 12 Israeli soldiers inside a house in eastern Rafah. The post described the use of two RPGs and a detonated explosive device, aimed at inflicting maximum damage on the Israeli unit.

Total Israeli Military Death Toll in Gaza Rises to 418

Following these attacks, the total number of Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza ground offensive has risen to 418, based on tallies from Israeli media sources. The military operation in southern Gaza has seen intensified clashes in recent weeks, particularly in Rafah, where Israeli forces are attempting to dismantle Hamas strongholds.

IDF Strikes Over 60 Targets Across Gaza in Past 24 Hours

In retaliation, the IDF conducted over 60 air and ground strikes across Gaza within the past 24 hours. The targets included terror cells, weapons depots, and militant infrastructure. The military said these operations are part of its continued effort to degrade Hamas’ operational capabilities.

U.S. Confirms Humanitarian Aid Distribution to Begin in Gaza

In related developments, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced Friday that humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza is set to commence soon. Speaking at a press briefing in Jerusalem, Huckabee said:

“Private security teams will manage aid distribution while the IDF ensures perimeter security. This is to prevent Hamas from seizing the aid meant for civilians.”

The aid operation is intended to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, while ensuring aid does not fall into militant control.