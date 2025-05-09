China Hits Moon-Orbiting Satellite with Laser from Earth in Historic First

Beijing: In a historic scientific breakthrough, researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have successfully targeted a satellite orbiting the Moon with a high-powered infrared laser fired from Earth. The precision of this experiment has been compared to hitting a strand of hair from 10 kilometers away—only this time, it was done across 130,000 kilometers of space.

Laser Beam Hits Tiandu-1 Satellite, Reflects Back to Earth in Under a Second

The target of the experiment was Tiandu-1, a satellite in lunar orbit. A powerful laser beam was fired from a telescope in Yunnan, southwestern China, piercing through sunlight interference to accurately hit the satellite, which then reflected the beam back to Earth in under one second.

Researchers say this marks a revolutionary step forward in both space communication and space propulsion technology.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Update: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Over the Coming Days

Why This Breakthrough Matters: Goodbye, Radio Waves

Currently, space communication systems rely on radio waves, which are slow and bandwidth-limited. Laser communication, however, can transmit data up to 100 times faster, with greater stability and precision.

This advancement could enable:

Real-time communication between Earth and Moon or Mars bases

between Earth and Moon or Mars bases High-speed data transfers from deep space missions

from deep space missions Remote piloting of spacecraft or rovers across vast distances

or rovers across vast distances Laser-powered energy transmission to satellites or lunar stations

The Future: Lasers as Spacecraft Engines

Beyond communication, this experiment has huge implications for laser-based propulsion systems. Scientists are currently exploring several futuristic propulsion methods that could redefine space travel:

1. Laser-Heated Hydrogen Propulsion

Focused lasers heat hydrogen, which expands and exits a nozzle to thrust a spacecraft—no onboard fuel tanks required.

2. Laser-Powered Ion Drives

Lasers energize solar panels that run ion engines, which shoot charged particles for efficient, long-duration thrust.

3. Laser-Pushed Solar Sails

Large reflective sails catch the force of laser beams, gradually propelling spacecraft to extremely high velocities—potentially for interstellar travel.

Cracking the Daylight Barrier: A Major Obstacle Overcome

One of the most significant hurdles in laser communication has been sunlight interference, which often drowns out laser signals. This experiment succeeded in full daylight, proving that laser systems can function 24/7, regardless of solar brightness.

This unlocks the potential for:

Constant communication windows

Reliable spacecraft tracking

Increased mission flexibility

The Chinese Academy of Sciences’ successful laser targeting of the Moon-orbiting Tiandu-1 satellite may signal the start of a new era in space communication, navigation, and propulsion. As laser systems become more advanced, we may soon witness real-time Moon-to-Earth communication and laser-driven spacecraft traveling to the stars.