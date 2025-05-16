Beware Hyderabad: Women Using Lift Requests to Rob Drivers of Cash and Phones

Hyderabad: A recent surge in fraudulent activities by women in Hyderabad has raised serious concerns, with several women posing as passengers seeking lifts, only to rob drivers of their purses and mobile phones. The scammers are using deceitful tactics to target unsuspecting commuters.

Fraudsters Target Drivers: Lift and Rob Strategy

Women are reportedly pretending to be in need of a ride, requesting lifts from drivers, only to snatch their wallets, phones, and other valuables once they are inside the vehicle. In some cases, the fraudsters threaten to file harassment charges if the victims try to resist or report the incident.

Blackmailing Through Chatting

Some women are using social media platforms to build trust with their victims, engaging in casual chats. Once they gain the victim’s confidence, they resort to blackmailing, threatening to disclose private information or images unless they are paid off.

Woman Steals ₹1 Lakh from Police Constable in Secunderabad

In one shocking incident, a young woman stole ₹1 lakh from a police constable in Secunderabad. This highlights the alarming extent to which fraudsters are targeting even law enforcement officers, underlining the need for greater vigilance.

Another Fraudster Caught in the Act

Another woman was caught by the police while attempting to cheat another individual. Authorities acted swiftly, preventing further harm and exposing the extent of these fraudulent activities.

Police Warning to Public

Hyderabad police have issued a warning to the public to stay alert and avoid giving lifts to strangers. They have advised people to be cautious with online acquaintances and to report any suspicious activities immediately to local authorities.