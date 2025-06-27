Bhagyanagar Express Halted as Girders Collapse on Railway Track

Train services on the Peddapalli route were severely disrupted on Friday after a girder support collapsed onto the railway track during ongoing works at the Kunaram Road Over Bridge (ROB) in Peddapalli district.

The incident led to the immediate halt of the Bhagyanagar Express, which has been stranded at the Raghavapur railway station for over four hours, leaving passengers distressed and facing significant inconvenience.

All Train Services Suspended on Peddapalli Route

Railway authorities confirmed that all train services on the Peddapalli route have been suspended as a safety precaution. Officials stated that train operations are unlikely to resume for at least another two hours while clearance and repair works are carried out on the affected section.

Passengers Face Hardship Amid Long Delay

Passengers aboard the Bhagyanagar Express have reportedly been stuck inside the train for more than four hours without movement, enduring mounting discomfort and uncertainty about onward travel. Many expressed frustration over the lack of timely updates and basic amenities during the prolonged delay.

Railway officials assured that efforts are underway to restore normal train operations as quickly as possible and urged passengers to stay patient while safety inspections and repair work are completed.