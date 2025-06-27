Telangana Panchayat Secretary Booked for Demanding Bribe for NOC

Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against Ananthula Satish Kumar, who serves as the Gram Panchayat Secretary of Nagulapadu Annaram village in Penpahad Mandal, Suryapet district.

The official allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹15,000 to provide official assistance in issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Forest Department, necessary for coal production by the complainant.

After negotiations, the bribe amount was reportedly reduced to ₹8,000 at the request of the complainant.

Telangana ACB Urges Public to Report Corruption

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau has once again appealed to the public to come forward and report any instance where a government employee demands a bribe. Citizens can lodge complaints through the ACB’s toll-free number 1064.

Multiple Platforms Available for Complaints

In addition to the toll-free helpline, complaints can also be registered via:

WhatsApp: 9440446106

9440446106 Facebook: Telangana ACB

Telangana ACB X (formerly Twitter): @TelanganaACB

@TelanganaACB Official Website: acb.telangana.gov.in

Identity of Complainants Will Remain Confidential

The ACB assured that the identity of complainants or victims who report corruption cases will be kept strictly confidential to ensure their safety and privacy.