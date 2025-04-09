BharatPe’s Resilient Payments Gets RBI Nod to Operate as Online Payment Aggregator

New Delhi: Resilient Payments Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of BharatPe Group, has received final authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator, the company announced in a statement.

This development allows Resilient Payments to offer a wide range of digital payment services through its own payment gateway under the brand name ‘BharatPe X’.

Plans to Expand in Tier 2 and 3 Cities

With this regulatory approval, Resilient Payments aims to expand its services to a broader merchant base, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, while also investing in advanced technology infrastructure to support fast-growing sectors.

Sandeep Indurkar, CEO of Resilient Payments, stated:

“This sets the stage for us to accelerate our plans to build a scalable, merchant-first payments platform. We’re looking to broaden our footprint across high-potential markets, enhance our product suite, and bring more innovation to how businesses accept and manage digital payments.”

BharatPe Becomes Only Fintech with NBFC, SFB Stake & Payment Aggregator Status

BharatPe now holds a unique position in India’s fintech landscape, being the only company to have:

An NBFC licence (via Trillion Loans),

(via Trillion Loans), A stake in a Small Finance Bank (Unity SFB), and

(Unity SFB), and Final RBI approval to operate as an online payment aggregator.

Nalin Negi, CEO of BharatPe, added: