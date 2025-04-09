India

BharatPe’s Resilient Payments Gets RBI Nod to Operate as Online Payment Aggregator

New Delhi: Resilient Payments Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of BharatPe Group, has received final authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator, the company announced in a statement.

Mohammed Yousuf9 April 2025 - 22:25
BharatPe’s Resilient Payments Gets RBI Nod to Operate as Online Payment Aggregator
BharatPe’s Resilient Payments Gets RBI Nod to Operate as Online Payment Aggregator

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

New Delhi: Resilient Payments Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of BharatPe Group, has received final authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator, the company announced in a statement.

This development allows Resilient Payments to offer a wide range of digital payment services through its own payment gateway under the brand name ‘BharatPe X’.

Plans to Expand in Tier 2 and 3 Cities

With this regulatory approval, Resilient Payments aims to expand its services to a broader merchant base, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, while also investing in advanced technology infrastructure to support fast-growing sectors.

Sandeep Indurkar, CEO of Resilient Payments, stated:

“This sets the stage for us to accelerate our plans to build a scalable, merchant-first payments platform. We’re looking to broaden our footprint across high-potential markets, enhance our product suite, and bring more innovation to how businesses accept and manage digital payments.”

BharatPe Becomes Only Fintech with NBFC, SFB Stake & Payment Aggregator Status

BharatPe now holds a unique position in India’s fintech landscape, being the only company to have:

  • An NBFC licence (via Trillion Loans),
  • A stake in a Small Finance Bank (Unity SFB), and
  • Final RBI approval to operate as an online payment aggregator.

Nalin Negi, CEO of BharatPe, added:

“Our focus remains on scaling digital payments in a way that is sustainable, responsible, and aligned with the evolving expectations of the ecosystem.”

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf9 April 2025 - 22:25
Back to top button