Bibi Ka Alam Procession Draws Thousands in Hyderabad Amid Tight Security

Hyderabad: The historic old city of Hyderabad witnessed heightened security arrangements on the occasion of the Bibi Ka Alam procession being taken out from the Bibi Ka Alawa in Dabeerpura.

Alam Carried on Ambari Amid Devotional Fervor

Thousands of devotees gathered as the sacred Alam was carried on an ornately decorated Ambari, maintaining centuries-old traditions. The procession is a key event observed during Muharram, drawing large crowds from across the city.

Police Deployment Ensures Peaceful Procession

In view of the large turnout, Hyderabad police made elaborate security arrangements. Personnel were deployed across all major junctions and along the entire procession route to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct. Surveillance drones and CCTV monitoring were also used to track the procession’s movement and crowd behavior.

Community Participation and Religious Harmony

The atmosphere in the old city remained solemn and respectful, with people from different communities extending support. The Bibi Ka Alam procession is a symbol of Hyderabad’s syncretic culture and deep-rooted religious traditions.