Big B Gets Emotional on 25 Years of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on the Journey and Impact of the Iconic Show

Mumbai: The iconic quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati has reached a remarkable milestone, completing 25 years of bringing dreams to life and creating unforgettable moments. To mark the occasion, the makers of the show celebrated with a special episode featuring heartfelt messages for its legendary host, Amitabh Bachchan.

Heartfelt Messages and an Emotional Response

During the episode, a video played for Amitabh Bachchan, featuring messages from his fans who congratulated him on the show’s 25-year journey. One audience member passionately expressed, “‘KBC’ is like a festival, a magical experience, and Big B is the magician. People cannot imagine KBC without you. This show should continue for another 25 or even 50 years, with you being an integral part of this journey.”

Moved by the overwhelming love and admiration, an emotional Bachchan responded, “Thank you very much, Deviji. You have said such kind and wonderful things. I have never looked at this show as just work. Every contestant who steps onto this platform, and every audience member present, feels like a guest in my home. Just as we welcome guests with warmth and hospitality at home, I strive to extend the same courtesy here. To me, you all truly feel like family.”

A Journey of Emotional Highs and Lows

Bachchan further shared, “Life brings its share of ups and downs, and when I see contestants performing well, it fills me with immense joy. But when they struggle or lose, it deeply pains me. I have often said that the pain contestants feel is something I experience as well. Witnessing someone in distress is never easy. This game holds the power to transform lives in a single moment with just one correct answer. People come here carrying countless hopes and dreams, and being a part of those moments as their dreams unfold is a source of inspiration for me. I hope the love and affection from all of you continues to grow stronger forever.”

A Humorous Note to End the Celebration

Adding a lighthearted touch, Big B quipped with a smile, “You’re talking about 25 or 50 more years. Are you aware of my age? I might not even be around by then. But I sincerely pray that this show continues to live on forever.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati continues to air Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television, with its enduring legacy of changing lives and touching hearts.