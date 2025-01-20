U19 WC: Nigeria, USA Women Record Historic Wins; Australia Edge Bangladesh in Nail-Biting Thriller

Nigeria Claims Historic First Win in Global Tournament

Kuala Lumpur: Day three of the 2025 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup was marked by historic wins as Nigeria and the USA secured their first-ever victories in the tournament’s history, while Australia triumphed in a thrilling encounter against Bangladesh.

The standout performance of the day came from Nigeria, who recorded a remarkable two-run win over New Zealand in Sarawak. This victory marked their first-ever win in a global tournament in women’s cricket.

In a reduced 13-over match, captain Lucky Piety led her team with Nigeria’s first-ever World Cup six. However, New Zealand fought back, reducing Nigeria to 28/3 after the powerplay. Lilian Ude top-scored with 19 runs before Omosigho Eguakun’s boundary off the final ball helped Nigeria set New Zealand a target of 66 runs.

Nigeria’s bowlers put on a clinical display, with the team claiming their first-ever World Cup wicket off the first ball. Kate Irwin was run out without facing, and her opening partner Emma McLeod was dismissed for just three runs. Despite a solid partnership from Eve Wolland and Anika Todd, New Zealand fell short as Nigeria held their nerve, with Lilian bowling a perfect final over, conceding only six runs and securing a historic victory.

USA Registers First World Cup Win Against Ireland

In Johor, the USA recorded a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Ireland to claim their first World Cup victory. Isani Vaghela starred with the ball, taking 3-10, while Disha Dhingra played a pivotal role in the chase, making 46 off 33 balls. Ireland, after being bowled out for just 74 runs, struggled to find momentum. Isani and Ritu Singh dismantled Ireland’s middle order, leaving them stranded at 59/7 in the 14th over.

Disha Dhingra’s aggressive 46 runs led the charge for the USA as they chased down the target in just 9.4 overs. Her 75-run partnership with Chetna Reddy Pagydyala set the tone, and a boundary off Isani’s first ball sealed the historic win for the USA.

Australia Prevails in a Thrilling Contest Against Bangladesh

In Kuala Lumpur, Australia managed to edge past Bangladesh in a nail-biting thriller. After restricting Bangladesh to 91/9, Australia found themselves in a tense chase, ultimately winning by two wickets with just four balls to spare. Bangladesh, after being put into bat, slipped to 18/3 in the fourth over. Afia Ashima’s 29 runs helped stabilize the innings, but Australia’s bowlers maintained tight control.

Australia’s chase saw regular wickets fall as they were reduced to 74/6, with Jannatul Maoua taking three crucial wickets. Despite the tension, captain Lucy Hamilton (30) anchored the chase, and nerves of steel from Ella Briscoe (11 not out) and Tegan Williamson (3 not out) saw Australia home in the final moments.

Brief Scores: