Siddipet: Mother and Daughter Die by Suicide

Siddipet: In a heartbreaking incident, a woman and her daughter reportedly died by suicide after consuming pesticide in Gouraram village, located in Wargal mandal of Siddipet district on Friday.

The victims have been identified as Veldurthi Bharatamma (61) and her daughter Kavitha (26).

Cause of Suicide Yet to Be Determined

The reasons behind their tragic decision are currently unknown, and authorities have stated that an investigation is underway. The local police have registered a case and are questioning nearby residents and family members to gather more information.

Bodies Sent to Gajwel Government Hospital for Postmortem

Following the incident, police shifted the bodies to the government hospital in Gajwel for postmortem examination. The results are expected to provide more clarity in the case.

Police Urge Community to Report Early Signs of Distress

Authorities are urging residents to come forward and report any signs of emotional or mental distress in their communities. Early intervention, they say, can save lives and prevent such tragedies.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek immediate help from mental health professionals or helplines.