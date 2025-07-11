Telangana ACB Arrests Sub-Inspector in Gachibowli for Bribery

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana arrested K.Y. Venu Gopal I, Sub-Inspector of Police at the Women Police Station in Gachibowli, Cyberabad, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 from a complainant.

Bribe Taken to Remove Complainant’s Mother’s Name from Police Case

According to officials, the Sub-Inspector solicited the bribe from the complainant in exchange for deleting the name of the complainant’s mother from a case registered at the Women Police Station, Gachibowli. The ACB acted promptly after receiving the complaint, setting up a trap that led to the officer being caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Telangana ACB Urges Citizens to Report Bribery

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau has once again appealed to the public to report any instances of bribe demands by public servants. Citizens are encouraged to use the following platforms to lodge complaints:

The ACB has assured that the identity of complainants will be kept confidential and strict legal action will be taken against corrupt officials.

Commitment to Clean Governance

This incident reinforces the Telangana ACB’s commitment to promoting transparency and accountability within government departments. It also serves as a reminder to public servants that misuse of authority for personal gain will not go unpunished.