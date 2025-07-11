Telangana ACB Nabs Special Deputy Collector, Deputy Tahsildar in Zaheerabad Bribery Case
In a significant anti-corruption operation, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Raja Reddy, Special Deputy Collector, and Satish, Deputy Tahsildar, along with Durgaiah, driver at the National Investment & Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) in Zaheerabad, Sangareddy district.
Officials Caught Accepting ₹15,000 Bribe
According to ACB officials, the accused initially demanded a bribe of ₹50,000 from the complainant to process a land acquisition file related to NIMZ. The complainant had already received a compensation cheque of ₹52,87,500 for the land in question.
However, the officials were apprehended while accepting ₹15,000 as part of the bribe amount. The arrests were made after ACB laid a trap following the complainant’s formal complaint.
Telangana ACB Urges Public to Report Bribe Demands
The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau has urged citizens to report any instances of bribery or corruption involving public servants. People can lodge complaints through multiple channels:
- Toll-Free Number: 1064
- WhatsApp: 9440446106
- Facebook Page: Telangana ACB
- Website: https://acb.telangana.gov.in
The ACB assured that the identity and details of complainants or victims will be kept strictly confidential to ensure their safety and encourage more people to come forward.
Crackdown Highlights Government’s Anti-Corruption Drive
This arrest underscores Telangana’s ongoing efforts to curb corruption within government departments, especially in sensitive areas like land acquisition and infrastructure projects. The ACB has reiterated its commitment to taking stringent action against public servants indulging in corrupt practices.