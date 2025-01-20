Will Mohanlal’s 360th Film ‘Thudarum’ Release on Jan 30?

Excitement and Apprehension Surrounding the Release

Thiruvananthapuram: The buzz surrounding superstar Mohanlal’s 360th film, Thudarum, is palpable across social media, with fans eagerly awaiting its release. This film marks a significant milestone for the actor, not only for being his 360th project but also for being his 56th collaboration with the legendary actress Shobana. This has further fueled excitement and anticipation around the film.

Despite the excitement, some fans have voiced their concerns about the lack of updates from the makers, particularly regarding teasers or pre-release events. Director Tharun Moorthy has faced several questions from fans, with one commenting, “We are all waiting for a teaser or pre-release events, but nothing has been shared so far. We hope the film releases as planned.” Fans are hoping the film will release on schedule, with little over a week remaining before the supposed January 30 release date.

The Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Thudarum has garnered significant interest due to the star power involved. In addition to Mohanlal and Shobana, the film features popular actor-comedian Maniyan Pillai Raju in a pivotal role. Mohanlal plays the character of a taxi driver, a role that recalls his earlier iconic performances, contributing to the nostalgia factor for fans. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film also boasts a script written by K.S. Sunil and cinematography by Shaji.

Uncertainty Surrounding OTT Deals and Theatrical Release

A major factor clouding the film’s release is the ongoing tension between theatrical releases and OTT platforms. Sources close to the production have revealed that the producers are currently negotiating an OTT deal, but the changing dynamics in the industry have complicated matters. In the past, OTT platforms offered upfront payments that helped finance theatrical releases, but now platforms are waiting to see how films perform in theaters before committing to deals.

This shift in strategy has left producers dependent on high-interest loans from private lenders to fund the film’s release, adding to the financial strain and uncertainty regarding the release date. With just ten days to go, fans and industry insiders alike are awaiting clarity on whether Thudarum will make it to theaters as originally planned.

Fans and Industry Await Final Confirmation

The anticipation for Thudarum remains high, but the coming days will reveal whether the film will be able to meet its scheduled release date or if delays will occur due to the ongoing production challenges. Fans and industry insiders are closely monitoring the situation, hoping for an official update soon.