Hyderabad Weather: Bone-Chilling Weather in Telangana: Mercury Dips Below 10°C in These Areas

Hyderabad Weather Update: Telangana experiences bone-chilling temperatures with mercury dropping below 10°C in districts like Adilabad, Nirmal, and Sangareddy. Foggy mornings expected in the coming days.

Hyderabad: After nearly 10 days of mild weather, temperatures in the outskirts of Hyderabad and several districts of Telangana State have plummeted, reaching single digits.

The minimum temperature recorded between Sunday evening and Monday morning averaged 9.4°C in Moinabad, located on the city outskirts. In districts such as Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Sangareddy, and Nirmal, temperatures ranged between 6.5°C and 9°C.

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro to Establish 60-km Link Connecting Medchal, JBS, and Airport, here are the Details

IMD Forecast: Cold Spell to Persist

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has forecasted that minimum temperatures will hover between 5°C and 10°C over the next three days in areas such as Nirmal, Adilabad, and Mancherial districts. Foggy and misty conditions are also expected during the morning hours in isolated pockets across Telangana.

Last Phase of Winter Cold

Renowned amateur weather forecaster T Balaji, popularly known as @telanganaweatherman on X, highlighted that the current cold wave could mark the end of winter chills in the state. “Last leg of shivering cold winters across Telangana now. Single-digit temperatures in North, West Telangana and 10-12°C in Hyderabad city. Mornings are bitterly cold and will continue till January 25. Daytime temperatures will remain warm,” he posted on X.

With bitterly cold mornings and warm afternoons predicted, residents are advised to brace for fluctuating weather conditions in the coming days.