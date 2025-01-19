Hyderabad Metro to Establish 60-km Link Connecting Medchal, JBS, and Airport, here are the Details

Hyderabad Metro plans a 60-km corridor connecting Medchal, Jubilee Bus Station (JBS), and the Airport. The project aims to boost connectivity and streamline public transportation across the city.

Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities have unveiled plans to develop an integrated metro hub at Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to enhance connectivity in the northern parts of the city. The project will integrate the Paradise-Medchal and JBS-Shamirpet Metro corridors with the existing network, strengthening public transportation across Hyderabad.

Seamless 50-Km Connectivity from Patancheru to Hayathnagar

The new initiative includes the proposed Corridor VII, stretching 13.4 km from Miyapur to Patancheru, as part of Hyderabad Metro’s second phase. This corridor, combined with the LB Nagar to Hayathnagar extension (7.1 km) and the operational Miyapur to LB Nagar Corridor I (29 km), will create a seamless 50-km metro route from Patancheru to Hayathnagar.

Resolving Technical Challenges in Metro Alignment

To address technical challenges in the alignment of Metro Rail corridors to Medchal and Shamirpet, Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) Managing Director NVS Reddy conducted inspections along with senior engineers and technical consultants.

The steep curvature of the road between Paradise and Bowenpally, coupled with the insistence of airport authorities, has led to a unique engineering approach. The HMDA’s elevated corridor alignment will pass below the runway of Begumpet Airport through a 600-meter tunnel. However, dropping and raising the Metro alignment to accommodate this tunnel has posed complications.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s Vision

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has proposed combining the Paradise-Medchal and JBS-Shamirpet Metro corridors initially and later splitting them into two separate routes. Inspections were conducted in the Cantonment area to explore feasible alignments, including roads such as JBS-Secunderabad Club Road, Mudfort Road, and Tivoli Junction Road.

Proposed Solutions and Benefits

The team found it advantageous to combine both Metro corridors at JBS to avoid tunneling below the airport. The Metro alignment will utilize widened service road medians to minimize disruption to ongoing NH flyovers.

This alignment will establish a 60-km end-to-end Metro corridor linking Medchal, JBS, MGBS, Chandrayangutta, and the airport. For the JBS-Shamirpet corridor, the alignment will extend directly from the first Metro pillar near Secunderabad Club as a double-elevated structure over the HMDA elevated corridor.

Developing a Mega Metro Hub at JBS

Plans are underway to transform JBS into a mega Metro hub catering to the commuting and logistical needs of Secunderabad and northern Hyderabad. Approximately 30 acres of land belonging to the State Government and Defence authorities will be pooled for the project.

This ambitious initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing Hyderabad’s metro connectivity and easing travel for residents across the city.