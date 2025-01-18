Hyderabad’s Overhead Power Lines Set to Disappear: TGSPDCL Unveils Underground Cable Project

In a major step towards modernizing the city’s power infrastructure, the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) has commenced the process of replacing overhead power lines with underground (UG) cables across Greater Hyderabad. The initiative, which aligns with the directives of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, is set to transform the city’s power distribution system, improving its reliability, safety, and visual appeal.

Improving Safety and Aesthetic Appeal

The shift to underground cables aims to address several key challenges, including public safety, operational efficiency, and the overall aesthetics of the city. By moving away from overhead power lines, Hyderabad’s power network will not only become more reliable, but it will also enhance the city’s visual appeal by reducing the visual clutter of overhead cables.

TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Ali Faruqui highlighted that this move will also help improve the network’s reliability and position Hyderabad as a global city with a modernized infrastructure. Faruqui added that the company is in the process of identifying capable and experienced parties to execute the underground cabling works, ensuring that the project is carried out successfully.

Invitation for Interested Parties

As part of this transformation, TGSPDCL has invited interested and capable parties who have successfully carried out underground cabling works in other large cities or countries to participate in the Expression of Interest (EOI) process. The details for the EOI are available on TGSPDCL’s official website at tgsouthernpower.org.

Existing Power Network in Hyderabad

The current power network in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area consists of a combination of underground and overhead power lines, substations, transformers, and distribution infrastructure. Some key statistics about the existing network are:

33/11 KV Substations : 498 Nos.

: 498 Nos. 33 KV Underground Cable (UG) : 1,280 kms

: 1,280 kms 33 KV Overhead (OH) Line : 3,725 kms

: 3,725 kms Power Transformers (PTRs) : 1,022 Nos.

: 1,022 Nos. 11 KV UG Cable : 957 kms

: 957 kms 11 KV OH Line : 21,643 kms

: 21,643 kms Distribution Transformers (DTRs) : 150,992 Nos.

: 150,992 Nos. Intermediate Poles: 58,271 Nos.

With this new initiative, TGSPDCL plans to significantly reduce the overhead line infrastructure, transitioning to a more efficient underground network that is less prone to disruptions caused by weather events and other external factors. This move will not only improve power delivery but also minimize the risk of accidents related to overhead power lines.

Positioning Hyderabad as a Global City

This ambitious underground cabling project is in line with the broader vision of transforming Hyderabad into a global city. By improving the city’s power network, the initiative aims to make Hyderabad not only a safer and more efficient place to live but also a city that aligns with global standards in infrastructure.

With the launch of this large-scale project, TGSPDCL is set to bring about a significant change in the city’s power distribution, ensuring that Hyderabad enjoys a more reliable and aesthetically pleasing power network. The move is expected to enhance the overall quality of life for residents and improve the city’s reputation on the global stage.