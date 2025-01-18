HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath Inspects Encroachment in Jagadgirigutta: Action Soon?

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath conducted an inspection of temple land encroachments in Jagadgirigutta. Local authorities and residents anticipate swift action to address the growing issue of land encroachment.

Hyderabad: HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath conducted a field-level inspection in Jagadgirigutta, Qutbullapur constituency, on Saturday, following complaints about encroachment on temple lands. The inspection aimed to address growing concerns over the illegal occupation of temple properties, which has sparked protests and raised alarms among locals.

Commissioner Ranganath’s Visit to Jagadgirigutta Temple Lands

During his visit, Commissioner Ranganath inspected various temple lands, including the area around the renowned Govindaraju Swamy temple. The temple priest, Narahari, had previously highlighted the encroachment of temple lands by local individuals, including the occupation of ponds and nearby plots. Ranganath reviewed the situation, acknowledging video evidence presented by the temple priest showing the encroachment.

Locals also pointed out the illegal occupation of the nearby Perki lake, which is another area of concern. Commissioner Ranganath took note of the encroachment issues and committed to taking immediate action.

Also Read: Hyderabad’s Afzalgunj Fire Incident: Here’s What Happened: Video

Focus on Post-2024 Encroachments

Ranganath emphasized that encroachments that occurred after the establishment of HYDRA in July 2024 would be prioritized for legal action. He clarified that HYDRA would not be addressing encroachments on properties established before the agency’s formation, but any new encroachments post-July would be dealt with sternly. He strongly condemned the encroachments under the pretext of caste associations and selling temple lands by constructing unauthorized plots.

Measures to Tackle Encroachments

The HYDRA Commissioner outlined plans to track encroachments using Google Maps and other tools. Notices will be served to the encroachers, and non-bailable charges will be filed. Additionally, the upcoming HYDRA police station, set to begin operations in the next 15 days, will assist in curbing these illegal activities.

Ranganath also announced a meeting with locals next Wednesday to discuss the encroachments on Jagadgirigutta temple lands and Perki lake. He urged the public to provide concrete evidence of encroachments, emphasizing the need for a collective effort to protect temple lands and other public properties.

Community Engagement and Future Action

The Commissioner encouraged the establishment of two committees: one for the protection of temple lands and the other for the preservation of Perki lake. Locals were urged to form these committees and share updates through WhatsApp groups, thereby fostering transparency and community involvement.

At the Venkateswara Temple, priests performed special rituals and blessed Commissioner Ranganath for his dedication to resolving the issue. Ranganath’s field visit was well-received by the locals, who expressed satisfaction with his proactive approach and the hope that this would lead to the end of encroachments on their beloved temple lands.

HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath’s field inspection in Jagadgirigutta has highlighted the pressing issue of encroachment on temple properties. With a firm commitment to addressing these illegal activities, Ranganath’s efforts are expected to bring positive change to the area, providing relief to the local community and ensuring the protection of religious and public lands. The next steps will involve collaborative action between HYDRA, local authorities, and the community to safeguard these invaluable properties.