Hyderabad’s Afzalgunj Fire Incident: Here’s What Happened: Video

Hyderabad: A suspected robbery gang from Bidar was traced to Hyderabad, where they attempted to escape to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, after committing a crime. The incident occurred at the Roshan Travels agency located in Afzalgunj, where two unknown individuals tried to book tickets to Raipur in the name of Amit Kumar.

Discovery of Large Sum of Cash Leads to Violence

During the ticket booking process, Jahangir, a helper at the travel agency, checked the suspects’ luggage as part of the routine procedure. Upon inspection, he discovered a large amount of cash, which immediately raised suspicion. Realizing that they were about to be caught, one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and shot Jahangir, injuring him in the process. The two suspects quickly fled the scene following the attack.

Jahangir Hospitalized but Out of Danger

The management of Roshan Travels quickly intervened and rushed Jahangir to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries. Authorities confirmed that Jahangir is now stable and is out of danger.

Police Suspect Bidar Robbery Connection

The police believe that the two suspects are members of the notorious Bidar robbery gang. Dr. B. Balaswami, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the East Zone, confirmed that special teams have been formed to track down the criminals. The police are also utilizing CCTV footage from the area to aid in their search for the suspects.

Bidar Constables Unaware of the Robbers’ Identity

Interestingly, two constables from Bidar were present at the bus station at the time of the incident. However, they failed to identify the suspects, raising questions about whether they were involved in the case or were simply traveling for another matter unrelated to the robbery gang. Investigations are ongoing as the police continue to probe the connection between the suspects and the robbery incidents in Bidar.

The authorities are determined to track down the suspects and bring them to justice, with a focus on maintaining public safety and ensuring that such violent incidents are swiftly addressed.

