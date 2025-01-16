Hyderabad: ATM Robbers from Bidar Fire on Police During Chase in Afzalgunj Area, 1 Injured

Panic struck Hyderabad’s Afzalgunj area when armed ATM robbers from Bidar opened fire on police officers during a chase. The incident followed a violent heist in Bidar, resulting in a tense confrontation with authorities.

Panic spread through the bustling Afzalgunj area of Hyderabad on Wednesday evening when a gang of interstate burglars opened fire on a police team. The confrontation unfolded as part of a dramatic pursuit of the criminals who had been on the run after committing a violent crime in Bidar, Karnataka.

According to available reports, the burglars had carried out a violent heist in Bidar, during which two security guards were brutally killed. Following the killings, the Bidar police formed special teams to track down and capture the suspects involved.

Police Confrontation in Afzalgunj

On receiving a tip-off about the gang’s possible presence in Hyderabad, the Bidar police coordinated with local authorities and dispatched a team to Afzalgunj. Upon locating two of the gang members, the police attempted to apprehend them. However, one of the suspects opened fire on the police team, forcing officers to retaliate.

Suspect Injured in Gunfire Exchange

During the exchange of gunfire, one suspect was injured and immediately transported to Osmania General Hospital for medical treatment. Authorities have confirmed that the injured individual is receiving treatment, and the situation in Afzalgunj is under control.

Ongoing Efforts to Capture Remaining Gang Members

As the investigation continues, local authorities are working in tandem with Bidar police to apprehend the remaining members of the gang. The police have yet to release further details, but they are actively monitoring the situation to ensure public safety.

Efforts are underway to uncover the full scope of the gang’s criminal activities in both Bidar and Hyderabad.

