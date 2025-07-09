26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana’s Judicial Custody Extended till August 13 by Delhi Court

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, until August 13. The accused, extradited from the United States, appeared before the Patiala House Court via video conferencing.

NIA Files Supplementary Charge Sheet Against Rana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted a supplementary charge sheet against Tahawwur Rana, who formerly served in the Pakistan Army’s Medical Corps. The latest charge sheet includes Rana’s arrest memo, seizure memos, and other critical documents linking him to the 26/11 case.

Also Read: HDFC Bank ATM Robbed in Jeedimetla – CCTV Footage Under Police Scan

This move comes in addition to the initial charge sheet filed back in 2012, strengthening India’s legal pursuit against the Pakistani-Canadian national.

NIA Matches Voice & Handwriting Samples with David Headley Calls

According to the NIA, voice and handwriting samples were taken from Rana to match with recordings of his alleged communications with co-accused David Coleman Headley, the convicted 26/11 plotter who is currently serving time in the US.

Rana is suspected to have passed along handwritten notes, coordinates, and maps to Headley to aid in scouting target locations ahead of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Rana Denies Involvement; Blames Headley

During his NIA remand, Rana claimed he had “no connection” with the planning or execution of the Mumbai attacks. He instead placed the full blame on childhood friend David Headley, who previously turned approver and admitted conducting reconnaissance missions in India for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Rana told investigators that he had visited cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kerala, but maintained the visits were personal and unrelated to any terror activities.

NIA Plans Further Investigations, Possibly in Mumbai

Sources indicate that the NIA plans to take Rana to Mumbai and possibly other Indian cities to reconstruct the chain of events leading up to the deadly 26/11 attacks, which claimed 166 lives and injured hundreds.

The NIA also informed the court about Rana’s alleged evasiveness during interrogation, prompting further custodial extensions for detailed investigation.

Health Concerns Raised by Rana’s Legal Team

Earlier, on June 6, the court had asked Tihar jail authorities to submit a status report on Rana’s health following complaints from his legal team. Despite his reported health issues, the court decided to extend his judicial custody further to facilitate the ongoing probe.