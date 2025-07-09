UIDAI Chief Says Aadhaar ‘Never the First Identity’ Amid Bihar Electoral Row

New Delhi/Patna: As controversy brews over the exclusion of Aadhaar from the list of valid identity documents for Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar has clarified that Aadhaar was never intended to be the primary identity document.

Aadhaar Not a Primary ID, Says UIDAI

In an exclusive interview with India Today, UIDAI Chief Bhuvnesh Kumar stated:

“Aadhaar is never the first identity.”

This clarification comes amidst criticism of the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to exclude Aadhaar cards from acceptable documents in Bihar’s massive voter verification drive. The EC’s move has sparked concerns from political parties and the general public, particularly since Aadhaar is widely used as proof of identity across India.

Built-in QR Security and Anti-Fraud Measures

Addressing concerns over fake Aadhaar cards, Kumar emphasized that all Aadhaar cards come equipped with a QR code, which can be scanned using the UIDAI-developed Aadhaar QR Scanner App.

“If somebody produces a fake Aadhaar card, it can easily be checked and stopped using the app,” Kumar explained.

He acknowledged that fake-looking cards may be generated through Photoshop or other design software, but reiterated that such cards are not valid Aadhaar documents.

New Aadhaar App Coming Soon for Secure Digital Identity Sharing

The UIDAI is also in the final stages of launching a new Aadhaar app, which will allow users to digitally share their Aadhaar details with full consent. A demo has already been completed internally.

“The app will offer a masked Aadhaar option, enabling users to share only partial information if desired,” Kumar noted.

This move aims to reduce the need to carry or share physical copies of Aadhaar cards, increasing data privacy and security.

Political Opposition Rises in Bihar Over Aadhaar Exclusion

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, during a press conference, slammed the EC’s decision to exclude Aadhaar and MNREGA job cards, both widely used by rural voters in Bihar, from the list of valid identity proofs.

“It is perplexing that Aadhaar, created after biometric verification, is not being accepted while the EC wants to link it to voter IDs,” Yadav said.

He urged the Election Commission to put the SIR process on hold until after the Bihar assembly elections, citing voter inconvenience and lack of transparency.

Why Is Aadhaar Not in the List of Accepted Documents?

As per the EC’s June 24 directive, only 11 identity documents are acceptable for voter verification during the SIR exercise in Bihar. These include:

PSU employee ID cards

Pre-1987 government-issued certificates

Birth certificates

Passports

Educational certificates

Caste and residence certificates

NRC and forest rights documents

Family registers

Land/house allotment papers

Aadhaar, PAN cards, and driving licences were not included — a decision that has drawn widespread criticism.

Special Intensive Revision Targets 8 Crore Voters in Bihar

The EC aims to verify and update the electoral rolls of nearly 8 crore voters in Bihar by July 25, as part of the Special Intensive Revision. The objective is to remove ineligible names and include eligible citizens ahead of upcoming state elections.

The EC insists that the process is being implemented smoothly on the ground, with no change in guidelines so far.