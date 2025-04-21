Big Day for Bengal Govt Employees: SC to Hear Pending DA Case Tomorrow

Kolkata: The long-standing conflict between West Bengal state government employees and the state over pending Dearness Allowance (DA) reaches a critical juncture as the Supreme Court of India is set to hear the case on April 22. The matter, which has been pending for nearly three years, will be heard by a bench comprising Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Sanjay Karol.

DA Hike Implemented Ahead of Supreme Court Hearing

Ahead of the hearing, the West Bengal government has already announced a 4% hike in DA, raising the total DA to 18% for state government employees. This was declared during the state budget presentation on February 12, 2025, by Finance Minister of State, Chandrima Bhattacharya.

The official notification regarding the DA hike was issued on March 25, 2025, confirming that the revised rate would be effective from April 1, 2025. This hike will also benefit:

Teachers and non-teaching staff of government-aided schools

Employees under government-controlled organizations, municipalities, and panchayats

Retired state government employees, who will now receive 18% Dearness Relief (DR)

Pending DA Arrears Case in Supreme Court

Despite this increment, the issue of pending DA arrears remains unresolved and under judicial scrutiny. The upcoming Supreme Court hearing is anticipated with great interest, especially since previous hearings have been delayed multiple times and regular proceedings are yet to begin.

Government employees and union representatives are keenly awaiting the verdict or directions from the court, as the case could set a significant precedent regarding DA entitlements and arrears.