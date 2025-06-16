Big News for UPI Users: Transactions Now Complete Within 15 Seconds — Here’s How to Get the New Features!

New Delhi: In a major relief to UPI users, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced significant upgrades to make UPI transactions even faster and smoother. Starting today, June 16, several new features have been rolled out that will drastically reduce transaction processing time and minimize delays.

Faster UPI Services Rolled Out

With these updates, several UPI services will now be completed within seconds. The following transactions will become much quicker:

Also Read: KTR’s ACB Appearance Sparks Lockdown of Telangana Bhavan, Popular Café Niloufer

Balance Checking

Auto Payments

Request Pay Response

Debit/Credit Card Transactions

NPCI has taken these steps to ensure that customers no longer face delays while completing UPI payments. In recent times, the usage of UPI services has grown exponentially across India, with even small transactions being completed via UPI apps.

Delays Were a Major Issue

Earlier, many users faced technical glitches that led to delayed transactions. Often, after scanning a QR code, customers had to wait for a long time to receive a successful payment notification, causing inconvenience to both customers and merchants.

To address these issues, NPCI has implemented new guidelines from June 16, aimed at making UPI transactions much faster and more reliable.

Debit and Credit Card Transactions to Be Completed in 15 Seconds

One of the most significant improvements is in debit and credit card transactions. Previously, these transactions could take up to 30 seconds, but now they will be completed within 15 seconds.

Transaction Status and Validation Times Also Reduced

Apart from faster payments, transaction status updates, address validations, and transaction processing times have also been reduced from 30 seconds to just 10 seconds. NPCI stated that these changes aim to ensure uninterrupted and highly efficient services for UPI customers.

Instructions Issued to Banks and Payment Apps

NPCI has issued new operational instructions to all banks as well as major payment service providers like:

Google Pay

PhonePe

Paytm

These platforms will now be required to update their systems to align with the new processing speeds.

To benefit from these enhanced services, users must update their UPI apps. Once updated, users will experience significantly faster transaction speeds and fewer disruptions.

More Changes Coming in August 2025

NPCI is also planning additional changes starting from August 1, 2025:

Users will be allowed to check balance inquiries up to 50 times a day .

. Auto payments for investments and OTT subscriptions will be processed during non-peak hours to reduce congestion during busy times.

to reduce congestion during busy times. Peak hours will be pre-defined to ensure smoother processing of auto-payment requests.

NPCI has already started preparations for implementing these changes, aiming to further streamline the UPI ecosystem.

Summary of Key Changes