KTR’s ACB Appearance Sparks Lockdown of Telangana Bhavan, Popular Café Niloufer

Hyderabad: High tension prevailed in Hyderabad on Monday as BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for questioning in connection with the Formula-E race case. Anticipating protests and unrest, the city police-imposed Section 144 around Telangana Bhavan, transforming the area into a high-security zone.

Police Clampdown: Shops Shut, Public Barred from Entry

Several commercial establishments, including the popular Café Niloufer, were forced to close as part of the precautionary measures. Eyewitnesses reported that the café shut its doors even with customers inside. Additionally, the gates of Telangana Bhavan were locked by authorities, drawing protests from BRS leaders.

Also Read: Telangana IPASE Results 2024 for 1st & 2nd Year Out Today – Check Online

The Bhavan, located adjacent to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), became the focal point of the security operation.

BRS Cadres Gather Amid Arrest Rumours

Despite police restrictions, anxious BRS supporters and leaders began gathering around the area. This raised speculation over a possible arrest of KTR, especially in light of the upcoming local body elections. While rumours intensified throughout the day, no official confirmation of an arrest was made.

Senior BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao was also present and seen coordinating with party functionaries.

ACB Office Access Restricted; Media Kept at Distance

Police barricaded all roads leading to the ACB office, initially restricting media and public access up to 300 metres. After some negotiations, journalists were permitted to report from a 100-metre distance. Only KTR’s vehicle and his legal counsel were allowed into the ACB premises.

Background: Formula-E Race Case Sparks Political Clash

KTR is under ACB scrutiny for his alleged role in financial irregularities related to the Hyderabad Formula-E race project. The case has become a flashpoint between the BRS and Congress, with the former claiming political vendetta.