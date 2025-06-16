Telangana IPASE Results 2024 for 1st & 2nd Year Out Today – Check Online
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the results of the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2024 today at 12 noon, for both first and second-year students, including general and vocational streams.
The supplementary exams were conducted for students who had failed or were seeking improvement in their performance from the main Intermediate examinations.
How to Check TS IPASE Results Online
Students can access their results from the following official websites:
Additionally, the result link will be sent via WhatsApp to the registered mobile numbers of all students, making it easier for them to check their marks immediately upon release.
Board Assures Hassle-Free Access to Results
The Telangana Board has taken steps to ensure smooth access to results online, even during peak traffic. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket number ready while checking their results.