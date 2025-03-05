Big Relief for Ration Card Holders: Government Simplifies eKYC Process

The Government of India has made the eKYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) process for ration cardholders easier. Now, beneficiaries can complete their eKYC from home using Facial eKYC, eliminating the need to visit ration dealers. This feature is especially beneficial for those who face difficulties with biometric authentication or cannot visit ration shops.

Why is Ration Card eKYC Important?

The government has made Aadhaar-based eKYC mandatory to ensure that only eligible beneficiaries receive ration and to eliminate fraudulent ration cards. The new system enhances transparency and efficiency in ration distribution.

Key Benefits of eKYC for Ration Cardholders:

Ensures genuine beneficiaries receive ration.

Reduces fraud and eliminates fake ration cards.

Streamlines the process and saves time for users.

How to Complete Ration Card eKYC Online?

Follow these steps to complete eKYC online:

Download Mera eKYC App: Install the Mera eKYC App and Aadhaar Face RD App from Google Play Store. Select State: Open the app and choose your state. Enter Aadhaar Number: Provide your Aadhaar number and generate an OTP. Verify OTP: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number. Confirm Details: Verify the beneficiary details and accept the consent form. Facial eKYC: Capture a live selfie by blinking your eyes to complete the verification. Check eKYC Status: Use the app to track your eKYC status.

Checking Ration Card eKYC Status

To check the eKYC status:

Open Mera eKYC App. Select State. Enter Ration Card or Aadhaar Number. Generate and enter OTP. View status: Y : eKYC is successfully completed.

: eKYC is successfully completed. N: eKYC is pending; complete it soon.

Required Documents for eKYC

Aadhaar Card of all family members.

of all family members. Original Ration Card .

. Mobile Number linked to Aadhaar.

linked to Aadhaar. Identity Proof (Voter ID, Driving License – optional).

What If You Face Issues with Online eKYC?

If you face difficulties completing eKYC online, you can:

Visit the nearest ration dealer for assistance.

for assistance. Contact your State Food Portal or call the toll-free helpline.

Deadline for Ration Card eKYC: March 31, 2025

Ration cardholders must complete their eKYC before March 31, 2025, to avoid disruptions in receiving ration benefits.

For more information, visit the official website: nfsa.gov.in or call the helpline 1800-3456-194 / 14445.

The introduction of Facial eKYC has made the process more convenient and accessible. Ration cardholders can now verify their details from home and continue receiving government benefits without hassle. Complete your eKYC before the deadline to ensure uninterrupted ration supply.

Disclaimer: The information provided is based on official sources and general guidelines. Always check the latest government announcements before making any decisions.