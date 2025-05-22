Bigg Boss 19 Confirmed! Salman Khan Set to Return to TV — When Will the Show Premiere?

New Delhi: After months of speculation and rumors surrounding the fate of Bigg Boss Season 19, there’s finally good news for fans of the popular reality show. Reports confirm that Bigg Boss 19 will go on air soon, and Salman Khan is set to return as the host once again.

Salman Khan to Shoot Bigg Boss 19 Promo by June-End

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the upcoming season will be produced by Endemol Shine India. Salman Khan, who has become synonymous with the show over the years, is confirmed to host Season 19 as well. He is expected to begin shooting the first promo of the show by the end of June 2025.

Bigg Boss 19 Likely to Air in July

Sources suggest that the new season is likely to go on air in July 2025, although no official confirmation has been made by the producers or the broadcasting network as of now. Fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement to mark their calendars.

Earlier Rumors of Cancellation

Earlier this year, there were rumors that Bigg Boss 19 might be cancelled due to multiple reasons. One of the primary concerns was the exit of a major sponsor, which made funding the show a challenge for producers. Additionally, there were reports of creative differences between Endemol Shine India and Colors TV, sparking speculation that the show might move to Sony TV.

Salman Khan: The Face of Bigg Boss Since 2010

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss since Season 4 in 2010, and over the years, he has become the face of the show. His unique hosting style, charm, and strong connection with the audience have significantly contributed to the show’s popularity. For over a decade, fans have tuned in not just for the drama but also for Salman’s charismatic presence.

No Official Statement Yet from Makers

Despite the circulating news and reports, fans are still waiting for an official statement from the show’s creators or network. However, the confirmed involvement of Salman Khan and the planned promo shoot hint that Bigg Boss 19 is very much on track.