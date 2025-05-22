Shilpa Shirodkar has recovered from Covid-19, says she’s ‘feeling fine’

Mumbai: Actress and former “Bigg Boss 18” contestant Shilpa Shirodkar has “finally recovered” from Covid-19 and shared that she is “feeling fine.”

Shilpa took to Instagram Stories to share her recovery status. She wrote:

“Finally recovered, feeling fine, thank you each one of you for your love. Have a super blessed Thursday.”

Initial Diagnosis and Message to Fans

The actress first revealed her Covid-19 diagnosis on May 19, posting on Instagram:

“Hello people! I have been tested positive for COVID. Stay safe and wear your mask! – Shilpa Shirodkar.”

She captioned the post with a simple yet important reminder: “Stay Safe.”

Rising Covid-19 Cases Across Asia

Covid-19 cases have seen a resurgence in several parts of Asia, including Hong Kong and Singapore. According to Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection, the virus remains highly active in the region.

Maharashtra Sees a Spike in Cases

In India, Maharashtra has witnessed a noticeable increase in active Covid-19 cases, rising from 12 to 56 in just one week, according to media reports. Nationally, there are 257 active cases, with Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu reporting the highest numbers.

The JN.1 Variant Behind the Surge

Experts believe that the JN.1 variant and its descendants—part of the Omicron family—are primarily responsible for the current rise in infections. The Covid-19 pandemic initially began in January 2020, spreading globally and impacting millions.

Upcoming Project: ‘Jatadhara’

On the professional front, Shilpa Shirodkar will soon appear in the upcoming film “Jatadhara,” which also marks actress Sonakshi Sinha’s Telugu debut.

The pan-India supernatural fantasy thriller, filmed in Telugu and Hindi, also stars Sudheer Babu, Ravi Prakash, Divya Vij, and Rain Anjali in pivotal roles. “Jatadhara” is described as an intense thriller that delves into mysterious and otherworldly themes.

Shilpa’s Previous Appearance in Bigg Boss 18

Shilpa was last seen in ‘Bigg Boss 18’, where she appeared alongside a notable lineup of celebrities including:

Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Padmini Kolhapure, Sameera Reddy, Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Veer Mehra, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nyra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, and Alice Kaushik.