Hyderabad Wakes Up to Waterlogged Streets After Heavy Rainfall

Hyderabad: Several areas of Hyderabad witnessed intense flash floods following heavy overnight rain, causing chaos on the roads and low-lying residential colonies.

The downpour began late Wednesday night and continued into the early hours of Thursday, leading to waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and damage to property.

Streets Turn into Streams in Low-Lying Areas

Areas like Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Charminar, and parts of Mehdipatnam were the worst hit. Visuals captured by locals showed cars and two-wheelers being swept away by fast-moving water currents. Several roads were submerged, making it difficult for emergency services to reach affected spots.

GHMC Teams Deployed for Rescue Operations

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) dispatched emergency teams across flood-affected zones to drain stagnant water and help stranded residents. In some places, the water level rose up to two to three feet, entering homes and damaging electronics, furniture, and food supplies.

Commuters Stranded, Traffic Thrown Out of Gear

With roads inundated and visibility poor, several commuters were stranded in vehicles for hours, especially near Narayanguda, Punjagutta, and Tolichowki. Traffic police advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and use alternative routes until roads were cleared.

No Casualties Reported, But Warnings Issued

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, but city authorities have issued a weather alert, anticipating more rain in the coming days. GHMC also urged residents living near nalas (drains) and low-lying colonies to remain cautious and report emergencies via their 24/7 helpline.