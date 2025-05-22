HYDRA begins demolition drive against unlawful structures in Peerzadiguda

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is under heavy criticism after demolition activities in Peerzadiguda targeted poor residents amidst heavy rainfall.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) carried out the operation using Hydra cranes, allegedly without giving adequate time to residents to vacate their homes.

Victims Pleaded for More Time

Residents of the area said they were shocked by the sudden arrival of demolition officials during the rain. Families reportedly begged the authorities to give them at least two hours to collect their belongings and vacate, but the request was denied. Emotional scenes were witnessed as families stood helplessly in the downpour while their homes were being torn down.

Accusations of Selective Justice

Anger erupted among locals and activists, with many accusing the government of practicing selective justice. They pointed to the differential treatment of the poor versus the rich and influential. A specific example raised was that of Tirupati Reddy, who, according to residents, was shown leniency in a similar land issue. “There’s one kind of justice for Tirupati Reddy, and another for the poor,” said a resident in protest.

“Is the Law Not Equal for All?”

The demolition has intensified public debate over legal impartiality. Social activists and political opponents have slammed the government for failing to follow humane procedures. “The law should be equal for everyone. Why are the poor always made scapegoats?” questioned a community leader.

Opposition Demands Accountability

Several opposition parties have demanded an investigation into the incident. They argue that the Congress-led state government is failing to protect the rights of the underprivileged and has instead turned its administration into an oppressive force against the poor.

No Prior Notice, No Rehabilitation

Residents also claim that no prior legal notice was given to them before the demolition, and no alternative housing or rehabilitation was offered. Many families, including women and children, were left in the open with their belongings soaked and damaged in the rain. “We are not illegal occupants. We have been living here for years,” said a woman who lost her home.

Humanitarian Concerns Ignored

Human rights groups have expressed concern over the timing and manner of the demolitions. “Evictions during rain, without notice, and without an evacuation plan, reflect poor governance and insensitivity toward human suffering,” said an NGO representative.