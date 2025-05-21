HYDRAA Chief Inspects Multiple Colonies in Hyderabad Over Illegal Land Grabs and Civic Complaints

Hyderabad: Acting on grievances filed through the Prajavani platform, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath conducted a field-level inspection on Wednesday in the Gopanpally village of Serilingampally mandal. The inspection followed complaints from plot owners of Ranganath Nagar, who alleged that their entire layout had been encroached upon.

The plot owners claimed that their layout, spread over 184 acres and comprising over 850 plots developed in 1985, had been unlawfully taken over by a major real estate group during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allegations of Demolitions and Conversions

Residents reported to the Commissioner that while some of them had already built houses, they were forcibly evicted, and the area was cleared. They claimed that roads and parks were merged into agricultural lands and even a temple within the layout was not spared.

Also Read: HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath Inspects Illegal Constructions in Boduppal and Peerzadiguda

The aggrieved plot owners said they had taken the matter to court, and the case had reached the Supreme Court. They mentioned that the High Court had issued a directive to resolve the issue within four weeks as per the Supreme Court’s guidance.

Officials Allegedly Ignoring Court Orders

Despite court orders instructing the GHMC Deputy Commissioner and nodal officers to remove the encroachments, the residents alleged no action was taken. They also complained about frequent attacks when they tried to visit their plots and claimed that the area was being guarded by hundreds of bouncers.

Commissioner Ranganath assured the residents that he would hold a joint meeting with all parties within a week to ten days and instructed them not to panic. He promised a fair inquiry from all angles and a just resolution.

Other Site Inspections Across Hyderabad

Prior to visiting Gopanpally, the Commissioner toured areas in Medchal district, including Chengicherla and Boduppal. In Aravind Colony, local residents alleged that a former MLA was attempting to encroach upon their layout by mislabeling it as temple trust land. The layout, registered decades ago with 444 plots over 7 acres in Survey No. 33/10, is adjacent to land owned by the former MLA, according to the complainants.

Residents also claimed that the former MLA was blocking plot registrations. In Vikas Welfare Colony of Boduppal village, locals complained that a politician who contested in recent elections was attempting to seize 35 of the 70 plots and had not provided roads or parks in the layout.

Complaints on Shamshan Land Encroachments

The HYDRAA Commissioner also examined complaints that land earmarked for crematoriums was being sold as plots. In Gopanpally, officials said around 60 acres of land allotted to the Housing Board remained unfenced, and the Commissioner took note.

In Shaikpet’s OU Colony, Ranganath responded to complaints about illegal road constructions. He interacted with plot owners and directed them to submit all relevant documentation for further verification.