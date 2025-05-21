HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath Inspects Illegal Constructions in Boduppal and Peerzadiguda

On Wednesday, HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath conducted a field visit to multiple locations within the Boduppal and Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporations in Medchal district, responding to numerous complaints of land encroachments.

Earlier in the day, HYDRAA officials demolished illegal constructions at the SEZ School in Medipally, falling under the jurisdiction of Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation.

Also Read: Illegal Constructions Demolished by HYDRAA Near SAGE School

Flood of Complaints from Twin Municipal Corporations

HYDRAA has reportedly received a high volume of complaints from residents across Boduppal and Peerzadiguda, relating to encroachments, unauthorized constructions, and illegal land occupation. Acting on these grievances, Commissioner Ranganath and his team undertook a detailed inspection of the sites mentioned in the complaints.

Inspection of Encroached Burial Grounds in Parvathapur

During his visit, Commissioner Ranganath also inspected encroached land near Muslim and Christian burial grounds in Parvathapur, under the Peerzadiguda limits. These religious properties have allegedly been occupied illegally, sparking concern among local communities.

Assurance to Remove Encroachments Within Days

Commissioner Ranganath assured residents, particularly from Muslim and Christian communities, that illegal structures within the occupied burial grounds would be removed within the next 3 to 4 days. His assurance has brought a sense of relief to locals who have been demanding action for months.

HYDRAA’s proactive inspections and demolition drives reflect a renewed push towards clearing encroachments and preserving community spaces across the Greater Hyderabad region.