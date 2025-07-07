Bigg Boss 19 Launch Date Revealed: Host Details, Contestants, and Where to Watch

Mumbai: The upcoming season of India’s most popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss 19, is all set for a major revamp. With significant changes in the show’s format and presentation, viewers can expect an entirely fresh experience. One of the biggest updates: Salman Khan will be joined by new hosts this season.

Salman Khan to Be Joined by New Hosts

According to a report by The Indian Express, Salman Khan, who has been the face of Bigg Boss for several years, will continue hosting the show for the first three months. After that, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Anil Kapoor are being considered as potential co-hosts or replacements. While Karan and Farah have previously hosted Bigg Boss segments, Anil Kapoor would be making his debut as a reality TV host, adding a fresh twist.

Season 19 to Be the Longest Ever

Another exciting update is that Bigg Boss 19 is expected to run for five months, making it the longest season in the history of the franchise. The extended format aims to allow more in-depth narratives, evolving strategies, and increased audience engagement.

Digital-First Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

In a shift from the traditional broadcast format, Bigg Boss 19 plans to air first on Disney+ Hotstar before being shown on television. This digital-first strategy is designed to appeal to younger, tech-savvy audiences who prefer streaming content. The move reflects broader trends in the entertainment industry as platforms adapt to evolving viewer habits.

Expected Launch in Late August

Although an official announcement from Colors TV is awaited, Bigg Boss 19 is likely to premiere by the end of August 2025. Production is already in motion, with the casting process currently underway.

Celebrity Contestants in Talks

A list of rumoured contestants has begun circulating online. Some of the big names speculated to join this season include:

Apoorva Mukhija

Purav Jha

Raj Kundra

Lataa Saberwal

Ashish Vidyarthi

Gaurav Taneja

Chinki Minki

Krishna Shroff

Arshifa Khan

Tanushree Dutta

Sharad Malhotra

Mamta Kulkarni

These celebrities could bring a diverse mix of drama, emotion, and entertainment to the house.

Reinventing Reality TV for the Digital Age

The upcoming season of Bigg Boss is poised to set new standards in Indian reality television. From bringing in multiple hosts to extending the show’s timeline and prioritizing digital streaming, the changes aim to keep the format innovative, inclusive, and engaging for both loyal fans and a new generation of viewers.

Stay tuned for more official updates as the excitement continues to build around Bigg Boss 19!