Girl Funny Video: Man, Rushes Like a Hero to Help Girls—What Happens Next Is Unexpected!

In a bizarre and hilarious turn of events, a video showing a man’s failed attempt to help two girls who fell off their scooty has gone viral on social media. The incident, which was shared by the Twitter handle @HasnaZaruriHai, has attracted thousands of views and reactions due to its unexpected and funny twist.

Accident Begins With a Sudden Fall

According to the viral video, two young women were riding a scooty near a parked car when they suddenly lost balance and fell right in front of it. Without wasting a moment, a man nearby noticed the accident and ran toward them, seemingly to offer help.

Scooty Rides Into a Pond—With the Rescuer!

In his attempt to lift the fallen scooty, the man accidentally grabbed the handlebar on the accelerator side. This caused the scooty to throttle forward uncontrollably, heading straight into a nearby pond. The man, trying to control it, was pulled along and plunged into the water too.

The girls, completely shocked, were left watching as the scooty and the would-be rescuer both disappeared into the pond.

Internet Reacts With Laughter

The video has gone viral with thousands of views and hundreds of likes. Social media users couldn’t stop themselves from commenting on the incident. One user humorously remarked, “He really went the extra mile to help!” while another joked, “Mission help failed successfully.”

Comic Relief With a Lesson

While the video is funny, it also serves as a reminder to always be cautious and aware of vehicle controls when offering roadside assistance.