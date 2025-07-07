Telangana: TPCC Chief Appoints Joint District In-Charges to Strengthen Party Network — Full List of Names and Districts Inside

Hyderabad: In a move to expedite the organizational restructuring of the Congress party in Telangana, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud has appointed joint district-wise in-charges across the state. The announcement was made following a Zoom meeting held on Monday with district in-charges and top party leaders.

Zoom Meeting Focused on Strengthening District-Level Organization

The virtual meeting was attended by AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, and in-charges representing the 10 combined districts of Telangana. During the meeting, Meenakshi Natarajan explained the organizational modalities and emphasized the need for quick action to build the party structure from the village level to the district level.

Committees to Be Formed at All Levels

Meenakshi Natarajan stressed the importance of grassroots-level mobilization and urged party leaders to move swiftly. She stated that the formation of committees at the mandal, constituency, and district levels will begin shortly to energize the party’s presence across Telangana.

Also Read: Good News: Minister Ponguleti Announces New Ration Cards for Eligible Beneficiaries

TPCC Chief Finalizes Joint District In-Charges

Following the earlier appointment of vice-presidents and general secretaries for parliamentary constituencies, Mahesh Kumar Goud announced the names of the joint district in-charges. The leaders and their assigned districts are as follows:

Vamsi Chand Reddy – Khammam

– Khammam Sampath Kumar – Nalgonda

– Nalgonda Adluri Lakshman – Warangal

– Warangal Ponnam Prabhakar – Medak

– Medak Jagga Reddy – Hyderabad

– Hyderabad Kusuma Kumar – Mahabubnagar

– Mahabubnagar Anil Yadav – Adilabad

– Adilabad Addanki Dayakar – Karimnagar

– Karimnagar Azmatullah Hussain – Nizamabad

– Nizamabad Shiv Sena Reddy – Ranga Reddy

Congress Aims for Revival Ahead of Future Elections

The TPCC leadership has been actively working to revive the party at the grassroots level following recent electoral setbacks. The appointment of joint district in-charges is part of a broader strategy to rebuild the Congress organization in Telangana and prepare for upcoming elections.