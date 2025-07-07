Good News: Minister Ponguleti Announces New Ration Cards for Eligible Beneficiaries

Nagar Kurnool, Telangana: Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday asserted that the current Indiramma government has achieved more in just 18 months than what the BRS government failed to deliver in 10 years. Speaking at a housing document distribution event in Nagar Kurnool district, the Minister emphasized the state’s commitment to fulfilling every promise made to the public.

New Ration Cards Distribution from July 14

Highlighting key welfare initiatives, Minister Reddy announced that starting July 14, the government will begin distributing new ration cards to all eligible beneficiaries across the state. He criticized the former BRS regime for allegedly issuing ration cards only in areas where by-elections were held, ignoring the needs of people in non-election constituencies.

“We’re not just issuing new ration cards, but also supplying subsidized rice to the poor,” said the Minister, crediting the blessings of the people for the success of the Indiramma government.

Commitment to Transparency and Inclusiveness

Minister Ponguleti assured that the Indiramma housing scheme is being implemented beyond caste, religion, or political affiliations, solely based on eligibility and need. He confirmed that the first phase of houses under the scheme has already been completed and that three more phases are on the way.

“No one should feel discouraged if they haven’t received a house yet—your turn will come,” he reassured.

BRS Accused of Betraying Farmers for Political Gains

In a sharp attack on the BRS and former CM KCR, Minister Ponguleti alleged that the previous regime compromised the rights of Telangana farmers for personal and political gain. He claimed that the Kaleshwaram Project was prioritized over the Pranahita Project for commission-based motives.

“The foundations laid by the BRS government are the reasons we face issues like the Banakacharla project today,” he remarked.

Firm Stand on Telangana’s Water and Land Rights

Minister Reddy affirmed that as long as the Indiramma government is in power, not a single drop of Telangana’s rightful water or land rights will be compromised. He underscored the administration’s commitment to transparency, integrity, and welfare-driven governance, stating that the government would even mortgage itself if needed to keep promises made to the poor.